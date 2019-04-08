Sex Slavery Booming On Social Media

3‚660 views
Published on Apr 08, 2019
Men in western culture have been demonized for simply being themselves. These men are gradually being demoralized into the false understanding that they are solely responsible for the social ills of everyone else. And most of the criticism can be found regularly on social media. Meanwhile, Islamic culture in the Middle East allegedly utilizes Facebook to openly sell women and girls as sex slaves. Is it Islamophobic to point that out? Or is it the cold hard truth that is spiraling out of control as sex slavery has reached epidemic proportions globally and Silicon Valley continues to control the narrative?
