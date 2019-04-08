Legal Immigrant Harassed For Wearing Trump Hat

2‚865 views
Published on Apr 08, 2019
On Saturday Paloma, of PalomaforTrump.com, walked into a post office where she was harassed for proudly wearing her Trump hat. Paloma is a legal immigrant that supports President Trump and fights illegal immigration at the southern border in California.
Related Videos
Turning Back To God To Save Us From The War Against Humanity
AOC is a Complete Idiot
Brainwashed Black Liberal vs Woke Black Conservative
"White People Food Causes Climate Change?"
Sex Slavery Booming On Social Media
Environmental Madness Ignores Corporate Criminals
Creepy Joe Laughs At His Accusers
Liberals Admit They Won't Read Mueller Report
Democrats Announce Date World Will END!
Comments