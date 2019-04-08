Romney’s DACA Dream: E-Work an E-Verified Privilege, Welfare a Right
Copy Link Download
12 views
The David Knight Show
Published on Apr 08, 2019
Romney says DACA, an Obama executive order by the former DHS, must be obeyed and the solution to a foreign invasion is to require everyone in America to get federal PERMISSION before they can get a job. Welfare for foreign citizens, however, will be a RIGHT.

Comments


Related Videos
8Apr19 Border FAIL, Cartels Invade, Quarantine for Unvaxed Stopped
Theresa May Betrays BREXIT, Embraces Zuckerberg’s Global Censorship
EXCLUSIVE: Drug Cartels Invade American Border
Quarantined: Not the Sick But The Unvaccinated
5Apr19 Assange’s Arrest “Imminent”, NM Joins Compact to Destroy Electoral College
Trump Double Secret Probation for Animal House Border
Doug Casey: Modern Myths of MMT, GND, UBI
The Lie of “Herd Immunity”, The Tyranny of Mandatory Vaccines
One Family’s Story: Kidnapping, Secret Courts, Hunger Strikes, Recriminations