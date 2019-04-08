Romney’s DACA Dream: E-Work an E-Verified Privilege, Welfare a Right

12 views
Published on Apr 08, 2019
Romney says DACA, an Obama executive order by the former DHS, must be obeyed and the solution to a foreign invasion is to require everyone in America to get federal PERMISSION before they can get a job. Welfare for foreign citizens, however, will be a RIGHT.
