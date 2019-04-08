AOC Has Become An Embarrassment For The Democrat Party

1‚347 views
Published on Apr 08, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now being criticized for changing her tone while speaking to a group of African Americans. Alex Jones calls in from the road to break down the condescending attitude now common on the left.
