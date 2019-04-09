Libertarian May Hold Balance of Power in Israel Elections
Refusing money from US, cutting government bureaucracy in half, legalizing pot, a libertarian “ultra-nationalist” may be the deciding factor in forming a government in Israel’s parliamentary elections

