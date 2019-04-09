Libertarian May Hold Balance of Power in Israel Elections

330 views
Published on Apr 09, 2019
Refusing money from US, cutting government bureaucracy in half, legalizing pot, a libertarian “ultra-nationalist” may be the deciding factor in forming a government in Israel’s parliamentary elections
Related Videos
Full Show: Son-of-a-Marxist Pushes “Equality Act” for Christian Persecution
Operation Gender-Snip: Govt Hormone Experiments on Children
Fahrenheit 451: Amazon Shows “How It Should Have Ended”
Buttigieg Tries to Stone Christians From His Glass House
8Apr19 Border FAIL, Cartels Invade, Quarantine for Unvaxed Stopped
Romney’s DACA Dream: E-Work an E-Verified Privilege, Welfare a Right
Theresa May Betrays BREXIT, Embraces Zuckerberg’s Global Censorship
EXCLUSIVE: Drug Cartels Invade American Border
Quarantined: Not the Sick But The Unvaccinated
Comments