Buttigieg Tries to Stone Christians From His Glass House

402 views
Published on Apr 09, 2019
Buttigieg calls Christian supporters hypocritical for supporting Trump, calls Pence hateful for supporting traditional marriage and says God created him gay while he pushes the Democrat “Equality Act” that will be used to persecute the free exercise of Christianity. Libertarians and Log Cabin Republicans can’t see the log in their eye as they pick at splinters on others. Jefferson created his own version of the Bible as Buttigieg does, but Jefferson respected individual liberty unlike this Son-of-a-Marxist.
