Nationalist Alliances Forming In Europe Pose Threat To Globalism

975 views
Published on Apr 09, 2019
Italy's Matteo Salvini recently said his nationalist party, The League, is here to stay. Dan Lyman with Infowars Europe joins Owen to discuss the future of Europe and solutions for the immigration crisis.
