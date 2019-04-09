U.N. Fights To Destroy Border To Bring In New World Order

6‚624 views
Published on Apr 09, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down the globalists' plan to destroy borders worldwide before bringing in their New World Order under complete totalitarian rule, and the United States is the biggest, strongest bordered nation that stands in the way of the globalists bringing all the people of the world into domesticated submission under their race-based communist system.
