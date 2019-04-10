State Legislators & NZ Gangs Tell Swalwell: Molon Labe

906 views
Published on Apr 10, 2019
Eric Swalwell’s vanity campaign for president has begun and he’s basing it on Australian/NZ style gun confiscation. But NZ gangs have said they’re not turning them in and so have 2 state legislatures in the US
