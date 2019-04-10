Worse Than Ebola: Fungal Super Bug Has Already Spread Across America

5‚268 views
Published on Apr 10, 2019
Mike Adams breaks down how hospital ventilation systems across American and the world are pumping out a deadly superbug, right into the open atmosphere, where winds carry it to local communities and farms, infecting crops and foods with chemical-resistant fungal strains that have a reported 41% – 88% fatality rate in humans.
