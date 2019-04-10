Vaccine Expert Proven Right: New York To Force Vaccinate Adults

5‚178 views
Published on Apr 10, 2019
Del Bigtree has been exposing the pharmaceutical industry for years and now, with the passage of SB-276, the battle has reached the next level. Del, along with hundreds of fellow protesters, join Owen via Skype to discuss the looming medical tyranny.
Related Videos
The UK Is America’s Bitch
Trump Must Pardon Julian Assange
Assange Yells, "Resist The Trump Administration, The UK Must Resist"
Ultimate Compilation: Dems and MSM Talking Heads Freak Out Over AG Barr's Impending Spying Investigation
Full Show - Trump Says Democrats Engaged In Treasonous Deep State Coup - 04/10/2019
Watch Alex Jones on 'ImPaulsive' with Logan Paul Tomorrow
BOMBSHELL! AG Barr: Obama/Hillary Meddled In 2016 Election
Worse Than Ebola: Fungal Super Bug Has Already Spread Across America
Attorney General William Barr Confirms Obama Administration Spied On Trump Campaign
Comments