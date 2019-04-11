The UK Is America’s Bitch

1‚269 views
Published on Apr 11, 2019
The UK has proven they will do the deep state's bidding and have arrested Julian Assange for extradition to the U.S. David Knight exposes those that abuse power to silence the free press.
