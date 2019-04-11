Arrest Of Assange Is Message To Press: Obey Or Be Broken

306 views
Published on Apr 11, 2019
The arrest of Julian Assange is a clear message to those who would report scandals and expose corruption, 'If you don't go along with the globalist agenda, we will destroy you.
