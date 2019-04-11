EMERGENCY! If Obama Goes Down, The Left Will Riot

9‚876 views
Published on Apr 11, 2019
Owen Shroyer issues this emergency warning: if former President Obama is found guilty of coordinating a massive spy operation against then Presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016 and prior, droves of his loyal supporters and blind followers will most definitely take to the streets across America in protest.
