Assange: The Charges, The Reactions, The Danger

375 views
Published on Apr 12, 2019
A single “conspiracy” charge is being used to try to extradite Julian Assange. Is it valid? Has the statue of limitations expired? What are the reactions of politicians from Trump to Schumer and what will this mean for a free press?
Related Videos
12Apr19 The War on Families & Free Speech
Texas Family Court Demands 8-Year-Old Boy Be Chemically Castrated Against Father’s Wishes
“Dangerous & Derogatory”: Google Bans Ads for Car Site
Fed Bureaucrats’ War Against Cowboys, Indians & Their Families
11Apr19 RED ALERT: Assange: Truth Has Literally Been Put In Handcuffs
US Deep State Behind Arrest And Persecution Of Assange
Arrest Of Assange Is Message To Press: Obey Or Be Broken
Instagram Suppresses Pro-Life Comic As Leftists Call To Censor Artist
Insane: Quoting Mother Theresa Is Now Hate Speech
Comments