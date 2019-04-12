Fed Bureaucrats’ War Against Cowboys, Indians & Their Families

213 views
Published on Apr 12, 2019
James White, NorthwestLibertyNews.com, @NWLibertyNews, joins to talk about the CPS war against families on Indian Reservations and the corruption of DOJ regards the Bundy Ranch attacks.
