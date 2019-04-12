This Will Bring Down House Of Cards Says Former Head Of NSA

4‚836 views
Published on Apr 12, 2019
The deep state has targeted President Trump since he was elected in 2016. Former NSA whistle blower William Binney joins Alex to reveal solutions for President Trump to defeat the deep state once and for all.
