Support The Troops & End The Wars

Published on Apr 15, 2019
President Trump has made it clear he wants to bring the troops home, but the military industrial complex remains in control of America's military policies. Gerald Celente explains how patriots can support the troops by supporting ending unnecessary foreign wars.
