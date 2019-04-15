Is Logan Paul A Closeted Infowarrior?
The Alex Jones Show
Published on Apr 15, 2019
Millie Weaver and Kaitlin Bennett join Alex Jones to discuss his recent appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, and Millie poses the question: is Logan Paul a closeted Infowarrior?

