Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Copy Link
Download
views
Published on Jan 01, 1970
Comments
Related Videos
Comments