A NATIONALIST-SOCIALIST CALLER CAN'T DEFEND SEGREGATION OF RACES

1‚719 views
Published on Apr 17, 2019
On the Unite America First broadcast with Will Johnson, a caller called in claiming to be part of the Nationalist-Socialist party. He said he wanted our borders to be closed to both legal and illegal immigration and he wanted all races to have their own ethnostates. However, he couldn't defend why.
Related Videos
HOW DEMOCRATS DEFINE HATE SPEECH
1913: The Year It All Went Wrong
Bernie Supporters Can't Define Socialism
Bernie Sanders Defames Kaitlin Bennett And InfoWars As White Supremacists
Burned By Bernie
Alex Jones Dominates Logan Paul
Liberals Demonize All Americans As Nazis
America Must Investigate Obama's Spying
If The Dems Want Them They Can Have Them!
Comments