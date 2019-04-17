HOW DEMOCRATS DEFINE HATE SPEECH

384 views
Published on Apr 17, 2019
Will Johnson talks about how Democrats are biased when they apply their definition of hate speech to Conservatives vs. Democrats
Related Videos
A NATIONALIST-SOCIALIST CALLER CAN'T DEFEND SEGREGATION OF RACES
1913: The Year It All Went Wrong
Bernie Supporters Can't Define Socialism
Bernie Sanders Defames Kaitlin Bennett And InfoWars As White Supremacists
Burned By Bernie
Alex Jones Dominates Logan Paul
Liberals Demonize All Americans As Nazis
America Must Investigate Obama's Spying
If The Dems Want Them They Can Have Them!
Comments