Conservative Journalist Crashes Press Conference With Congressman TJ Cox & Jim Costa & Gets Kicked Out By Security

1‚485 views
Published on Apr 17, 2019
Conservative Journalist, Ben Bergquam of KGED 1680 Talk Radio & FrontlineAmerica.com, was kicked out by security while trying to report on a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The press conference was held by several San Joaquin leaders that oppose President Trump's reinstatement of the United States Social Security Administration's "no-match" letters program. This program requires the Social Security office to report W-2's where the name and the Social Security number do not match. These Valley Representatives believe this unfairly targets illegal immigrants and want to protect them over Americans and American jobs.
Related Videos
The Notre Dame Fire
PANIC Over Clown World Meme 🤡🌎
CRYBABIES
Notre Dame Cathedral Burns In France
What Has Happened To Men?
HOW DEMOCRATS DEFINE HATE SPEECH
A NATIONALIST-SOCIALIST CALLER CAN'T DEFEND SEGREGATION OF RACES
1913: The Year It All Went Wrong
Bernie Supporters Can't Define Socialism
Comments