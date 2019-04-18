5G: Toxic Weaponized Surveillance

783 views
Published on Apr 18, 2019
Gerald Celente joins to talk about the betrayal of BREXIT but also the resistance in the EU capital, Brussels, to 5G as Bernie Sanders pivots and panders to the establishment
Related Videos
18Apr19 Mueller Report, Assange, 5G, MSM Conspiracies
Begich: Whistleblowers Like Assange, Vital to Liberty
St Patrick Arson Attempt & Clinton’s Church Fire Conspiracy
AG Barr Live: Mueller Report to Come After Assange?
17Apr19: 850 yrs, 2 World Wars, But “Some People Did Something”
Desecration & Hatred While France Looks for Scapegoat
Bernie Silent on Assange But Silences InfoWars
Overt Racism of Dems on Display
Media Ignores US Hurricane Disaster, FEMA Abandons FL Panhandle
Comments