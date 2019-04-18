Democrats Tried To Obstruct The 2016 Election

2‚121 views
Published on Apr 18, 2019
Democrats have been projecting obstruction onto President Trump, yet they are the ones responsible for obstructing the 2016 election. Alex Jones takes your calls on the days breaking news.
Related Videos
Full Show - Mueller Report Proves Trump Was Right All Along, No Collusion! - 04/18/2019
Banned Jewish Activist Defiant In The Face Of Fake News Smears
Which Swamp Creatures Will Flip On The Deep State Now?
The History Of Controversies
The Four Principles
NY TIMES Releases Bizarre Sandy Hook 2nd Shooter Story
AG Bill Barr Confirms Criminal Conspiracy By Deep State
Trump Releases “No Collusion!” Video
Full Show – RED ALERT! The Internet Is About To Die! Raise The Alarm! – 04/17/2019
Comments