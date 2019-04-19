Mueller Report Exonerates Every Patriot Smeared By MSM

1‚281 views
Published on Apr 19, 2019
Since President Trump's election, patriots such as Alex Jones and Infowars have been smeared as working for/with Russia. Alex reveals those that have actually colluded against America's best interest.
Related Videos
Full Show - The Mueller Report Is Out, Learn Exclusively What's Coming Next - 04/19/2019
Alex Jones Takes Calls On The Mueller Report
It's Time For Trump To Go On Offense To Take Down Deep State
Americans Must Rally To The Infowar And Defeat Globalism
Trump Campaign Promises Justice: Mueller Report Exposes Obama’s Failures
Learn How Vaccines Use Fluoride And Glyphosate To Kill You
Satire: Governor Northam Hacks Infowars' Broadcast
Listen To Me Frank! Part 2
Democratic Party Ruled By Globalists Must Be Investigated
Comments