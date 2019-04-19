2020: Will Trump Abandon “Endless War” Issue to Bernie?

231 views
Published on Apr 19, 2019
Ending the endless, pointless foreign wars of the military industrial complex was a key issue for many Trump supporters. Now Bernie, in spite of his voting history, is pivoting TO peace as Trump pivoting AWAY. Nick Begich joins to look at the political implications of this moral, constitutional issue.
