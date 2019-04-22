Pompeo: At CIA We “Lie, Cheat, Steal”

1‚221 views
Published on Apr 22, 2019
In remarks at Texas A&M, Mike Pompeo admits the institutional ethos of the CIA is “we lie, we cheat, we steal”. Then he describes how the military industrial complex lied to Trump about Syria.
Related Videos
22Apr19 Earth Day Fraud, Jihad Terror, & Triumph of Evil in USA
Govt War on CBD, Lemonade Stands, Liberty
Martyrs: Christians & Muslims Radically Different Definition
Government’s Android Spy: Google Sensorvault
Earth Day: False Prophecies & Fraud
19Apr19 A Landmark Date for Liberty
Buttigieg Pushes Slavery, Unplanned Labeled “Propaganda” by Gulag
NeoCons Push Vaccine Mandate As “National Security”
What Notre Dame & Tesla Have in Common: Spontaneous Electrical Fires
Comments