Govt War on CBD, Lemonade Stands, Liberty

984 views
Published on Apr 22, 2019
Government is a protection racket to shake you down but the hypocrisy is stunning when we look at California’s escalating war on CBD or the shakedown of kids with lemonade stands, lawn mowing or snow shoveling for pocket change.
Related Videos
22Apr19 Earth Day Fraud, Jihad Terror, & Triumph of Evil in USA
Martyrs: Christians & Muslims Radically Different Definition
Government’s Android Spy: Google Sensorvault
Pompeo: At CIA We “Lie, Cheat, Steal”
Earth Day: False Prophecies & Fraud
19Apr19 A Landmark Date for Liberty
Buttigieg Pushes Slavery, Unplanned Labeled “Propaganda” by Gulag
NeoCons Push Vaccine Mandate As “National Security”
What Notre Dame & Tesla Have in Common: Spontaneous Electrical Fires
Comments