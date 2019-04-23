Democrats Become Political Proctologists Over Russian Collusion

1‚641 views
Published on Apr 23, 2019
Owen Shroyer tells the democrats to start new careers in what they do best: probing butt holes.
Related Videos
Illuminati Symbolism To Replace Christian Cross On Notre Dame Cathedral
The New World Order Has Selected Joe Biden As Its Presidential Candidate
Alex Jones Goes On Epic Rant With Bullhorn Outside The White House
Alex Jones Bullhorns President Trump At The White House
Full Show – Democrats Openly Ally With Evil To Destroy America – 04/23/2019
Yellow Vest Protest Outrage Increases After Notre Dame Fire
EPIC RANT: US Soldiers Disrespected At Southern Border By Mexican Army
ISIS Terrorist Arrest In Wisconsin Gets No National News Coverage
Award Winning Journalist Bob Woodward Calls For Investigation Of FBI & CIA
Comments