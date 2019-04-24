Bernie: “Give Bomber the Vote”, Socialist Embraces Sociopaths

153 views
Published on Apr 24, 2019
Terrorists, serial killers, Charles Mason — Bernie wants sociopaths to have a vote in society. He’s not talking about prison reform or justice system reform. Here’s why he’s wrong…
