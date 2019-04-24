The New World Order Has Selected Joe Biden As Its Presidential Candidate

3‚105 views
Published on Apr 24, 2019
Leo Zagami lays out the facts about how the globalists have been planning to use Joe Biden as a presidential candidate. Leo joins Owen via Skype to expose those that seek to control the world from the shadows.
Related Videos
Exclusive: Brian Stelter Actually Went On The Alex Jones Show
President Trump Outraged At Mexican Soldier’s Treatment Of National Guard At Southern Border
Democrats Fight Against Citizenship Question On 2020 Census
Drag Queen Story Time Exposed By Radical Clown Protesters
Illuminati Symbolism To Replace Christian Cross On Notre Dame Cathedral
Alex Jones Goes On Epic Rant With Bullhorn Outside The White House
Alex Jones Bullhorns President Trump At The White House
Full Show – Democrats Openly Ally With Evil To Destroy America – 04/23/2019
Democrats Become Political Proctologists Over Russian Collusion
Comments