Italian Catholic Attacked for Wearing Cross

246 views
Published on Apr 24, 2019
Leo Zagami joins to report on the Sri Lankan Cardinal defending Islam after the Easter Sunday bombing of Christians, the purging of Christian symbols in Italy, the attempted murder of a man because he was wearing a cross and the potential split of the Italian populist coalition.
Related Videos
24Apr19 Armed Invasion of US Border, Unholy Global Religious War
Sri Lanka Talks Burqa Ban; Saudis Behead 37
Border Invasion: Now With Guns
Lobbyists Back Buttigieg, Roger Stone: “God Will Expose Epic Truths”
Quarantined US Navy Ship Destroys “Herd Immunity” Myth
How Trump Can Transcend Twitter & Stop Corporate Censorship
23Apr19 Dems Pin Hopes on Felons & Foreigners
Trump is Right, Kerry DID Violate Logan Act
SCOTUS Looks at Census Question Which Will Determine America’s Fate
Comments