Bombshell! Obama Administration Admits To Spying On Candidate Trump

4‚056 views
Published on Apr 25, 2019
Evelyn Farkus has now admitted that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign. Alex Jones exposes the Deep State actors that seek to abuse their authority to gain power.
