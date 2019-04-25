Congressional Candidate Framed by FBI, Held at US Black Site

942 views
Published on Apr 25, 2019
Angela Clemmons & Jordan Page join with an update on the ordeal of Schaeffer Cox — a corruption whistleblower & congressional candidate who was framed by FBI, railroaded by the DOJ and held incommunicado at one of 2 black sites in the US reserved for “terrorists”. FreeSchaeffer.com
