She Wrote “Patriot Act”, Her Next Job is Facebook

Published on Apr 25, 2019
“Homeland Security”? Releasing 1,400 foreign citizens into the USA, each day, without checking them, but they will soon be checking YOUR face at the airport and forcingYOU to apply to Washington for permission to work. As we told you, a vital part of the surveillance police state is social media as the woman credited with authoring Patriot Act heads to Facebook & Twitter sets up new rules for censoring political discussion.
