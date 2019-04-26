VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Reveals Rivers Of Sewage Flowing Down LA Streets

3‚372 views
Published on Apr 26, 2019
Tucker Carlson interviewed Los Angeles resident Karen Hix about photos she sent him regarding the trash and even raw sewage now lining the once great streets of LA. Alex explains this is a growing trend in cities dominated by leftist policies.
Related Videos
Supporting Free Speech And The Shift In Economics
Big Brother In The Media
Trump Announces Plan To Criminally Prosecute The Deep State
Full Show – MUST SEE BROADCAST! Max Keiser Joins Alex Jones And More – 04/25/2019
Female Reporter Assaulted By ANTIFA Exposes Charlottesville
Joe Biden To Run On Charlottesville / Smollett Hoax
DHS: The Border Has Officially Collapsed - Special Report
Creepy Joe Biden Caught Using Fake Polls Against Trump
Alex Jones Decodes The Worship Of Game Of Thrones And The Cargo Shorts Conspiracy
Comments