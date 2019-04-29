VIDEO: AOC “No Borders, No Walls, No USA At All”

6‚595 views
Published on Apr 29, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed during a town hall event in New York that it doesn't matter if you're documented or undocumented it's a human right to be allowed in the USA. Alex breaks down this globalist propaganda being pushed by the radical left.
