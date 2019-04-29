Report: Dog Worming Meds Cured Cancer

1‚565 views
Published on Apr 29, 2019
A man from Oklahoma was diagnosed with late-stage small cell lung cancer back in 2016 and was told his life expectancy was three months. A veterinarian suggested he try a dog de-worming drug and by May 2017 he was cancer free.
Comments