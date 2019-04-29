Whining Journalists Ignore Assange at Privileged Dinner

425 views
Published on Apr 29, 2019
The “White House Correspondents” had their annual celebration but the head of the privileged group spent it whining about whether he would be arrested, ignoring the fact that REAL journalists have been banned and Assange has not only been under arrest for years but the DOJ is now indicating he may face life in prison or execution.
