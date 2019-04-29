Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Endorses Sharia Law Features Burkini

1‚630 views
Published on Apr 29, 2019
Halima Aden is featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition wearing a "burkini" highlighting the fact that Sharia Law is now being normalized in the west. Alex exposes how the worst parts of Islam are constantly praised by the left.
Related Videos
Researcher: Crypto Islam Posing As Alt-Right
Police Officer Tells Of MS-13 War Zone In Texas
Combat Vet Stops Cowardly Synagogue Shooter By Charging Toward His Attack
VIDEO: AOC “No Borders, No Walls, No USA At All”
Huge Bioweapon Plagues Released Upon United States By Deep State
FULL SHOW: Biological Weapons Attacks Launched Against The U.S. In Attempt To Take Down Trump
Americans React To Forced Vaccination Announcement
Massive Biological Weapons Attack Launched By Multinational Terrorists!
POWERFUL PODCAST! ALEX JONES VISITS SPUTNIK STUDIOS IN D.C.
Comments