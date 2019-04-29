Jewish Passengers Checked For Measles While Unchecked Illegal Aliens Roam Free

5‚030 views
Published on Apr 29, 2019
Alex breaks down how JetBlue faces allegations of profiling after a Passover program director said JetBlue crews saw an Orthodox Jewish boy with mosquito bites and unfairly profiled him as having measles, yet our southern border doesn't screen illegal aliens properly for illnesses.
Related Videos
The Background Of Creepy Joe Biden & Disgraced Rod Rosenstein
Biden Family Corruption Leads To Communist China
FBI Issues Antifa Terror Alert Warning
Video: Joe Biden Appears To Have Second Stroke During First Public Campaign Speech
Full Show - Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump Heroes Stop Synagogue Shooter & MSM Ignores - 04/29/2019
Researcher: Crypto Islam Posing As Alt-Right
Police Officer Tells Of MS-13 War Zone In Texas
Combat Vet Stops Cowardly Synagogue Shooter By Charging Toward His Attack
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Endorses Sharia Law Features Burkini
Comments