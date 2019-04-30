VIDEO: Small Crowd Greets Creepy Joe Biden

5‚555 views
Published on Apr 30, 2019
Millie Weaver joins Alex Jones live via Skype to report on her infiltration into former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign rally for his 2020 Presidential Run, and unfortunately for democrats, his crowd isn't big enough for him to be taken seriously as a challenger to current President Trump.
