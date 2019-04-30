Beto O'Rourke Says We Have 10 Years To Live

1‚055 views
Published on Apr 30, 2019
Beto O'Rourke is posing as a white knight coming to save us from climate change with his plans for austerity for the middle and lower class ensuring a bigger class divide and guaranteeing his and the rest of the super rich's superiority.
