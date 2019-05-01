“Roof Koreans”, SWAT, Riots, Revolutions: America & Right to Bear Arms

1‚725 views
Published on May 01, 2019
The Venezuelan revolt, military support of a corrupt dictatorship, the LA riots after Rodney King 27 years ago, the Watts riots 28 years earlier, LA’s militarized police — all of these are important lessons about the people’s right to keep and bear arms that even the NRA, Republican governors and President Trump don’t fully embrace.
