VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Raises The Alarm

31‚530 views
Published on May 01, 2019
Tucker Carlson takes on the White House correspondents dinner and defends free speech. Don't miss this epic display of truth!
Related Videos
VIDEO: Pelosi Pushes Lie That Barr's Testimony To Congress Is Criminal
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds To His Name Being Banned By Facebook
Video: Must See MSM Admits Tap Water The Most Dangerous Thing In Your Life
Hillary Clinton Continues Tour Of Corruption
Leftist Elite Promote Globalist Agenda To Demoralize America
Full Show – Barr Vaporizes Democrat Hoaxers – 05/01/2019
NASA Admits Planet Earth May Die Due To Carbon Dioxide Deficiency @ 0.04
Journalist Who Fought Off ANTIFA Thugs Tells The Rest Of The Story
More Than Just Liberty, We Are Fighting For The Survival Of The Human Race
Comments