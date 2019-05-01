Watch Josh Hawley's Epic Barr Hearing Moment

2‚920 views
Published on May 01, 2019
Josh Hawley wants to know the truth, and thinks that there is something going on with the FBI. While questioning AG Barr in today's testimony, he asks some damning questions against the FBI and their involvement of the creation of the investigation at it's basis.
