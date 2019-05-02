Goldman Sachs: There’s No Profit in Curing Disease

1‚580 views
Published on May 02, 2019
Medical kidnapping of a young boy who was CURED of cancer so the hospital can continue expensive chemo; a child rapist pleaded guilty but given no jail time while a medical marijuana patient is sent to jail. Goldman Sachs makes it clear — it’s ALL about the money. BigPharma is interested in perpetual treatment, not cures.
Comments