Assange’s Extradition Threatens Us All

Published on May 02, 2019
Assange is sentenced in the UK for skipping bail and veterans of the intelligence community and whistleblowers explain why Assange’s persecution will be the end of journalism as NYT and Washington Post side with the attackers of the First Amendment.
