Non-Factual: “Fact-Checker” for Social Media Retracts Blacklist

525 views
Published on May 03, 2019
Poynter “Institute”, one of the fact-checkers chosen by BigInternet companies to give them plausible deniability on censorship, removes (temporarily) its economic blacklist of 515 sites including Drudge, InfoWars, Breitbart, DailyCaller, WND, ZeroHedge — after its “fact-checker” was exposed as a biased fraud. That’s awkward.
Related Videos
3May19 Like Hastert, Pervs Were Groomed to Control Internet & Social Media
Press Gag Order After SWAT Team’s Medical Kidnapping
Facebook “Living Room”: Orwellian DoubleSpeak
FOX Headline Says Russia Nukes in Venezuela
2May19 Black Prison Sites for Dissidents, Blacklists for Press, Goldman Wants Profits, Not Medical Cures
Assange’s Extradition Threatens Us All
Goldman Sachs: There’s No Profit in Curing Disease
Will Trump Invade Venezuela, Allow US to Be Invaded?
Poynter “Institute” Blacklists 515 Sites for MSM
Comments